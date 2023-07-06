Home Nation

Five struck dead by lightning in Madhya Pradesh

Three persons were killed and one was injured near Durgapur village in Panna district, while two persons died in Ramnagar village in Tikamgarh district.

Published: 06th July 2023 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Thunderstorm , lightning

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By ANI

PANNA/TIKAMGARH (Madhya Pradesh): At least five persons were killed and one sustained injuries after lightning hit two different districts in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Panna Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmraj Meena said, "Three persons died due to lightning and one sustained injuries near Durgapur village under Dharampur police station in the district. On getting the information about the incident, our team reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem."

According to Dharampur Police Station in charge, Krishna Kumar Mawai, those who died were identified as Lallu Ahirwar (40), a resident of Durgapur village Lalbabu Vishwakarma (35) a resident of Nathu Purva area and Abid Khan (40), a resident of Madhavganj. Besides, the one who sustained injuries has been identified as Navneet Patel and has been admitted to the hospital.

On the other hand in the second incident that occurred in Tikamgarh district, Palera police station in charge, Nasir Farooqi said, "Two farmers died due to lightning in Ramnagar village. There was heavy rainfall prevailing in the area on Thursday afternoon, as a result of which farmers Pyarelal and Desh Raj stood under a tree to avoid getting wet. In the meantime, lightning hit them and both of them died." 

