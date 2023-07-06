Government to rebuild 984 buildings in Joshimath as cracks widen further

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: During part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to assess the risk after the land disaster in Joshimath, 984 buildings with cracks have been identified so far. All these buildings have been kept in the ‘Yellow Category’.

The government has started the process of selecting the company for this work and retrofitting (the process of making it habitable again) them.“A four-member committee has also been constituted at the level of Secretary Disaster Management, Dr. Ranjeet Kumar Sinha”, an official spokesperson told this daily.

The land sinking in Joshimath began in early January this year. Since then, this process continued for several days. “There are still reports of cracks in the buildings, for which the reconstruction work at Joshimath will be started after the rainy season”, the spokesperson said.

The Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) report was prepared by the National Disaster Management Authority for reconstruction in Joshimath. In that report, the damage to all the buildings was assessed and the damaged buildings were divided into different categories.

“The buildings which are uninhabitable have been classified as red and will be demolished, while those damaged buildings which will be retrofitted have been categorised as yellow,” the disaster management spokesperson said.

Demarcation based on damages

The PDNA report assessed damaged buildings and divided them into different categories. Buildings that are uninhabitable have been classified as red and will be demolished. Those damaged buildings which will be retrofitted have been categorised as yellow.

DEHRADUN: During part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to assess the risk after the land disaster in Joshimath, 984 buildings with cracks have been identified so far. All these buildings have been kept in the ‘Yellow Category’. The government has started the process of selecting the company for this work and retrofitting (the process of making it habitable again) them.“A four-member committee has also been constituted at the level of Secretary Disaster Management, Dr. Ranjeet Kumar Sinha”, an official spokesperson told this daily. The land sinking in Joshimath began in early January this year. Since then, this process continued for several days. “There are still reports of cracks in the buildings, for which the reconstruction work at Joshimath will be started after the rainy season”, the spokesperson said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) report was prepared by the National Disaster Management Authority for reconstruction in Joshimath. In that report, the damage to all the buildings was assessed and the damaged buildings were divided into different categories. “The buildings which are uninhabitable have been classified as red and will be demolished, while those damaged buildings which will be retrofitted have been categorised as yellow,” the disaster management spokesperson said. Demarcation based on damages The PDNA report assessed damaged buildings and divided them into different categories. Buildings that are uninhabitable have been classified as red and will be demolished. Those damaged buildings which will be retrofitted have been categorised as yellow.