Learn ‘n’ have fun is NCERT’s mantra for classes 1, 2

Published: 06th July 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Kavita bajeli datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the aim of making studying enjoyable for students, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released new books for Class 1 and 2 with a special focus on play and an interactive approach to learning.

From now on, students of Class 1 and 2 will study Hindi from ‘Sarangi’, English from ‘Mridang’ and Maths from ‘Joyful Mathematics.’ These textbooks, released on Wednesday by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, are based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The books would soon be translated into other Indian languages and made available on the NCERT website.

“These new generation textbooks have been developed based on the NEP-2020 and National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS) 2022.  Play is in the core of these textbooks, which will motivate children to learn with interest and joy,” Pradhan said at the 58th meeting of the General Council of NCERT, where the books were released.

Earlier, there were two English books. Now, there is only one. The maths books for Hindi medium have been named ‘Anadmay-Ganit.’“These will be helpful in the holistic development of children and ensure joyful learning at the foundational stage, as envisaged by NEP-2020,” Pradhan added.

The new generation textbooks in Hindi, English and Maths for Classes 1 and 2 were the first to be rolled out based on NCF-FS-22. Books from Class 3 to 12 will be rolled out in the next academic session.

Dinesh P Saklani, director of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), said that with the release of Class-I and 2 books, the work of issuing text material for five classes of foundation level under NEP has been completed.

