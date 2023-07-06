Home Nation

Mehbooba inciting people by spreading false propaganda: JK BJP chief Raina

"Mehbooba Mufti is inciting people. It is a conspiracy to say that people from outside will be given land and homes in J-K. It is mere propaganda," Raina said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (File | EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Wednesday hit out at former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for her "demographic change" remarks, saying she is inciting people by spreading "false propaganda".

Mehboonba on Wednesday accused the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor's administration of importing slums and poverty into the erstwhile state under the pretext of providing housing to homeless people, calling it an attempt to change the demography of the Union Territory.

"Mehbooba Mufti is inciting people. It is a conspiracy to say that people from outside will be given land and homes in J-K. It is mere propaganda. It is a false statement made by Mehbooba Mufti," Raina said.

The Lieutenant Governor's recent decision is a monumental one, particularly for impoverished and homeless individuals.

This significant step aims to provide land and housing to those who are currently lacking both, he said.

"While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to provide land and housing for landless and homeless poor of Jammu and Kashmir, these leaders, who have done nothing substantial during their time as chief ministers and ministers, mislead people through their propaganda," Raina said.

