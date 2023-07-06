Home Nation

Ministers rush to party office amid cabinet rejig buzz

Delhi political circles are abuzz with talks of Sitharaman contesting LS election from Madurai or any other safe seat in Tamil Nadu or another state in South India.

Published: 06th July 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Modi cabinet

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid speculations of a Cabinet reshuffle, many Union ministers are spending sleepless nights, apprehensive of being dropped from their ministries at a time when only nine months are left for the 2024 general election.

With over half a dozen Union ministers visiting the party central office here in the last two days, the buzz about organisational and ministerial reshuffle is growing louder. Several Union ministers and senior leaders, including Pralhad Patel, visited the party headquarters and met BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday. Sources said Sunil Jakhar, the newly appointed Punjab unit chief, was one of those who visited Nadda.

“The continuous visits of Union ministers and some senior leaders, including former railway minister Dinesh Trivedi, might be related to the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.  It is believed that they might have been hinted about the reshuffle,” a senior party functionary said.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia too visited the party headquarters and met Nadda after being called in. On Tuesday, several Union ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghawal, Environment and Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav and  Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visited Nadda.

According to sources, they discussed the party’s stand on several issues and also about the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Delhi political circles are abuzz with talks of Sitharaman contesting LS election from Madurai or any other safe seat in Tamil Nadu or another state in South India.

Party sources said Bhupendra Yadav may be engaged in organisational works in the coming days. Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat may get major organisational responsibility. He had met party general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh. Another minister, S P S Baghel, also met the party president.

The saffron party remained tight-lipped on what transpired in the meetings. Sources, however, said that either the ministers would have been asked to prepare for elections leaving their ministries or they would have been briefed about the party’s stand on several issues ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament.

Speculation is rife that Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan will be made the party chief in Kerala, considering his sound organisational skills and experience. The names of Shobha Karandlaje for Karnataka, Mansukh Mandaviya for Gujarat, Ram Vilas Sharma for Haryana and Narendra Singh Tomar or Pralhad Patel for Madhya Pradesh are also doing the rounds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cabinet reshuffle 2024 general election Jyotiraditya Scindia
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp