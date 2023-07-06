NCP factional feud turns creative: Poster in Delhi shows 'Kattappa' Ajit betraying his 'Baahubali' uncle

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The power struggle between the rival factions of NCP has turned uglier with posters appearing in Delhi depicting Ajit Pawar as "Kattappa" betraying "Baahubali" Sharad Pawar.

The Rashtrawadi Vidyarthi Congress, the student wing of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has put up a poster outside the Delhi office, featuring Ajit Pawar as "Kattappa" from the movie Baahubali, stabbing a silhouette figure resembling Sharad Pawar. The poster was captioned with the word "gaddaar" (traitor). The poster does not carry any name, according to a report in The Free Press Journal.

News Agency ANI has tweeted the "Gaddaar" jibe poster.

The NCP factional feud has reached the Election Commission of India.

The Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which palpably has the upper hand, has approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) staking claim to the party name and symbol.

Ajit claims he has the backing of 40 MLAs, MPs and MLCs. According to NDTV, the MLAs loyal to the Ajit Pawar faction are holed up in a hotel in Mumbai.

It may be recalled that the Ajit Pawar faction, which joined the BJP-Shiv Sena Maharashtra government last week, held a meeting in Mumbai's Bandra on Wednesday in a bid to prove their strength. As many as 32 of the 53 NCP legislators attended the meeting.

The meeting removed NCP chief Sharad Pawar from the top post of the party he founded and led for over two decades.

