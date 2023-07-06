Sachin Pilot main focus in Congress huddle called by Kharge

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Thursday could be a crucial day for Rajasthan Congress which faces a rift between CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting in Delhi to which most of the important leaders of the Rajasthan Congress, including CM Gehlot, Pilot, PCC chief GS Dotasra and state party in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa have been invited.

The final role and position to be given to Sachin Pilot could be decided in the meeting, party sources said. The buzz is that Pilot may either be made state party president or the head of the campaign committee. While the Congress leadership has repeatedly asked Pilot to come to Delhi and become the AICC general secretary, he has refused to take that offer. In contrast, the Gehlot camp has resisted all efforts to make Pilot the state party chief or a deputy CM.

The Congress wants to project unity in the state party in the run-up to the Assembly polls. Therefore, the aim of the party is to arrange a détente between the two in the tussle. It remains uncertain whether Gehlot, who recently sustained a leg injury, will be able to attend the meeting.

A senior party insider revealed that the Congress high command intends to refrain from making significant decisions regarding the Chief Minister’s position until the elections are completed. The primary focus now lies on appeasing Sachin Pilot. Some experts suggest that the high command may want Pilot to be the party’s general secretary, which aligns with the Gehlot camp’s aspirations.

However, Pilot has made it clear that he is ready to work on the ground in Rajasthan without seeking any formal position. Many contend that the high command could persuade Pilot to resume the role of Deputy Chief Minister. Yet, this proposition encounters a major obstacle as such an appointment would necessitate a significant reshuffling of the entire cabinet, a move deemed impractical merely five months before the code of conduct comes into force. Simultaneously, some experts believe that Pilot could be entrusted with the responsibility of the state party president again. However, Gehlot remains reluctant.

