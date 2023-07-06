Home Nation

Sachin Pilot main focus in Congress huddle called by Kharge

A senior party insider revealed that the Congress high command intends to refrain from making significant decisions regarding the Chief Minister’s position until the elections are completed.

Published: 06th July 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Thursday could be a crucial day for Rajasthan Congress which faces a rift between CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting in Delhi to which most of the important leaders of the Rajasthan Congress, including CM Gehlot, Pilot, PCC chief GS Dotasra and state party in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa have been invited.

The final role and position to be given to Sachin Pilot could be decided in the meeting, party sources said. The buzz is that Pilot may either be made state party president or the head of the campaign committee. While the Congress leadership has repeatedly asked Pilot to come to Delhi and become the AICC general secretary, he has refused to take that offer. In contrast, the Gehlot camp has resisted all efforts to make Pilot the state party chief or a deputy CM.

The Congress wants to project unity in the state party in the run-up to the Assembly polls. Therefore, the aim of the party is to arrange a détente between the two in the tussle. It remains uncertain whether Gehlot, who recently sustained a leg injury, will be able to attend the meeting.

A senior party insider revealed that the Congress high command intends to refrain from making significant decisions regarding the Chief Minister’s position until the elections are completed. The primary focus now lies on appeasing Sachin Pilot. Some experts suggest that the high command may want Pilot to be the party’s general secretary, which aligns with the Gehlot camp’s aspirations.

However, Pilot has made it clear that he is ready to work on the ground in Rajasthan without seeking any formal position. Many contend that the high command could persuade Pilot to resume the role of Deputy Chief Minister. Yet, this proposition encounters a major obstacle as such an appointment would necessitate a significant reshuffling of the entire cabinet, a move deemed impractical merely five months before the code of conduct comes into force. Simultaneously, some experts believe that Pilot could be entrusted with the responsibility of the state party president again. However, Gehlot remains reluctant.

‘Pacifying Pilot’

A senior party insider said that the Congress leadership intends to refrain from making significant decisions regarding the CM’s position. The primary focus now lies on appeasing Sachin Pilot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Pilot Mallikarjun Kharge Gehlot
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp