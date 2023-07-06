Home Nation

Whoever becomes PM should not be without a wife, says Lalu on Opposition face for top job

Asked about his earlier advice to Rahul Gandhi to get married, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "Staying at PM's residence without a wife is wrong. This should be done away with."

NEW DELHI: Whoever becomes the Prime Minister should not be without a wife and staying at PM's residence without a wife is wrong, said former Chief Minister of Bihar and president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday.

The RJD chief has come to New Delhi for a medical check up. He claimed that 17 Opposition parties would unite in Bengaluru and the Mahagathbandhan would wipe out the BJP.

When asked about the PM face from the Opposition and his earlier advice to Rahul Gandhi to get married, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "Staying at PM's residence without a wife is wrong. This should be done away with."

When asked about how many seats the alliance will get in the 2024 elections, he said, "Mahagathbandhan will return to power with at least 300 seats."

On Ajit Pawar's "retirement" remark for Sharad Pawar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "Why should he retire just because his nephew demands? Does an old man ever retire in politics? No one retires in politics."

Earlier, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav arrived in Delhi for a medical checkup. Speaking on Opposition unity he said, "We had a meeting in Patna now we will have a second meeting at Bengaluru. People from 17 parties are uniting. Let them (BJP) say whatever they want. They will be wiped out. Sharad Pawar is a strong leader, but this is all orchestrated by his nephew (Ajit Pawar)."

