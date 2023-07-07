After Delhi meet, Congress leaders vow to put up united fight in Rajasthan

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress high command seems to have got Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot to strike a truce by taking cognizance of three demands made by the latter including an inquiry into corruption charges against the Vasundhara Raje-led government in the state previously. The leadership are also learnt to have issued a stern warning to the warring leaders that there was no place for indiscipline and that anyone speaking outside the party forum will be firmly dealt with.

The development happened at a meeting held on Thursday which was attended by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi, general secretary in-charge of the organisation KC Venugopal, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and several other leaders from the state. Gehlot attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Pilot said that the party has taken cognizance of his demands and assured action on the issues. “I have raised three important issues — a probe into the corruption cases against the previous BJP government, reforms in the State Public Service Commission, and compensation to students affected by the recent examination paper leaks.

The party has taken note of it. The government is looking at these issues with seriousness and will take action,” he said. Pilot said that he has fulfilled whatever role was given to him by the party in the past and will continue to do that.

“I will fulfil whatever role the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, and the party offer for me,” he said. “There has been a meaningful discussion for the upcoming elections in Rajasthan,” he said.

Referring to the paper leak and issue of the constitution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, AICC in-charge Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that a strong and transparent law was being enacted in the state and the legislation was being brought in the next session of the Rajasthan assembly.

Briefing the media, Venugopal said that the party leaders resolved to fight the election together as the party had strong credentials in the state. When asked about the CM candidate of the party, Venugopal said, “Our tradition is that we never announce the chief ministerial candidate. But we will fight together in the elections. Our government is doing good work and it will give us results,” he said.

