BJP appoints Pralhad Joshi, Bhupender Yadav in-charge for Rajasthan, MP polls 

Published: 07th July 2023 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday appointed Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Bhupender Yadav the party's in-charge for assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh respectively, stepping up its campaigns for key state polls before the Lok Sabha contest in 2024.

Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar and another senior party leader Om Prakash Mathur was made poll in-charge for Telangana and Chhattisgarh respectively, a party statement said.

Former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and Haryana leader Kuldeep Bishnoi will be co-incharges for the Rajasthan polls, and Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be the co-incharge for Chhattisgarh.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be the co-incharge for Madhya Pradesh while the party's national general secretary Sunil Bansal has been given the same responsibility for Telangana, the statement said.

All the four states along with Mizoram are expected to go to the polls in October-November.

