Home Nation

Communal tension in Uttarakhand's Vikasnagar, three arrested

Deputy Inspector General of Police Dalip Singh Kunwar himself visited the Vikasnagar area and took stock of the law and order situation.

Published: 07th July 2023 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purpose| Amit Bandre)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Police have registered two separate cases and arrested three persons in connection with a communal dispute that has been going on for the past four days in the Vikas Nagar area of Dehradun district and a dispute related to law and order and molestation of women. 

On Thursday, the police conducted flag marches in Herbertpur, Dhakrani, Bhimawala, Jiwangarh, Nawabgarh areas, including Vikasnagar, located 40 km from Dehradun. In view of the critical situation, an adequate police force has been deployed in the Vikas Nagar area for security.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Station House Officer (SHO) Vikasnagar Sanjay Kumar said, "A case has been registered against unknown persons under Sections 323, 341, 354, 504 IPC, SC/ST Act and POCSO Act on the complaint of a woman from one side in connection with the dispute between two communities on Wednesday.

On the other hand, on the basis of the complaint of Shamim's wife Sharbati, a case under sections 147, 323, 354, 452, 427, and 506 IPC has been registered against seven persons in Vikasnagar police station.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Dalip Singh Kunwar himself visited the Vikasnagar area and took stock of the law and order situation. At the same time, strict warning has been given to those who disturb law and order and communal harmony that under no circumstances will any person or community of the area be allowed to disturb communal harmony. "Strict action will be taken against those who disturb law and order. Every incident is fully reported by the police and every incident is being videographed regularly by the police", DIG Kunwar warned.

"Apart from this, the entire area is also being regularly monitored through drones and every activity is being monitored alertly," DIG Dalip Kunwar said. "The police have identified the persons who spoil the atmosphere of the area, the process of identifying the anarchist elements is going on continuously, and effective legal action will be taken against all the said anarchist elements", DIG Kunwar added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dehradun molestation communal dispute
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp