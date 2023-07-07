Communal tension in Uttarakhand's Vikasnagar, three arrested

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Police have registered two separate cases and arrested three persons in connection with a communal dispute that has been going on for the past four days in the Vikas Nagar area of Dehradun district and a dispute related to law and order and molestation of women.

On Thursday, the police conducted flag marches in Herbertpur, Dhakrani, Bhimawala, Jiwangarh, Nawabgarh areas, including Vikasnagar, located 40 km from Dehradun. In view of the critical situation, an adequate police force has been deployed in the Vikas Nagar area for security.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Station House Officer (SHO) Vikasnagar Sanjay Kumar said, "A case has been registered against unknown persons under Sections 323, 341, 354, 504 IPC, SC/ST Act and POCSO Act on the complaint of a woman from one side in connection with the dispute between two communities on Wednesday.

On the other hand, on the basis of the complaint of Shamim's wife Sharbati, a case under sections 147, 323, 354, 452, 427, and 506 IPC has been registered against seven persons in Vikasnagar police station.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Dalip Singh Kunwar himself visited the Vikasnagar area and took stock of the law and order situation. At the same time, strict warning has been given to those who disturb law and order and communal harmony that under no circumstances will any person or community of the area be allowed to disturb communal harmony. "Strict action will be taken against those who disturb law and order. Every incident is fully reported by the police and every incident is being videographed regularly by the police", DIG Kunwar warned.

"Apart from this, the entire area is also being regularly monitored through drones and every activity is being monitored alertly," DIG Dalip Kunwar said. "The police have identified the persons who spoil the atmosphere of the area, the process of identifying the anarchist elements is going on continuously, and effective legal action will be taken against all the said anarchist elements", DIG Kunwar added.

DEHRADUN: Police have registered two separate cases and arrested three persons in connection with a communal dispute that has been going on for the past four days in the Vikas Nagar area of Dehradun district and a dispute related to law and order and molestation of women. On Thursday, the police conducted flag marches in Herbertpur, Dhakrani, Bhimawala, Jiwangarh, Nawabgarh areas, including Vikasnagar, located 40 km from Dehradun. In view of the critical situation, an adequate police force has been deployed in the Vikas Nagar area for security. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Station House Officer (SHO) Vikasnagar Sanjay Kumar said, "A case has been registered against unknown persons under Sections 323, 341, 354, 504 IPC, SC/ST Act and POCSO Act on the complaint of a woman from one side in connection with the dispute between two communities on Wednesday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the other hand, on the basis of the complaint of Shamim's wife Sharbati, a case under sections 147, 323, 354, 452, 427, and 506 IPC has been registered against seven persons in Vikasnagar police station. Deputy Inspector General of Police Dalip Singh Kunwar himself visited the Vikasnagar area and took stock of the law and order situation. At the same time, strict warning has been given to those who disturb law and order and communal harmony that under no circumstances will any person or community of the area be allowed to disturb communal harmony. "Strict action will be taken against those who disturb law and order. Every incident is fully reported by the police and every incident is being videographed regularly by the police", DIG Kunwar warned. "Apart from this, the entire area is also being regularly monitored through drones and every activity is being monitored alertly," DIG Dalip Kunwar said. "The police have identified the persons who spoil the atmosphere of the area, the process of identifying the anarchist elements is going on continuously, and effective legal action will be taken against all the said anarchist elements", DIG Kunwar added.