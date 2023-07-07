Jaipur diary: Shekhawat’s comment sparks speculation

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Shekhawat’s comment sparks speculation

A video has landed Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a row. While coming out of a recent BJP meeting at Sawai Madhopur, he was asked about the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) which is crucial for providing water to 14 districts in the state but is getting delayed due to lack of Centre’s support. In response, taking the name of Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, Shekhawat remarked, “Make Rajendra ji’s rule, I will also give the Rs 46,000 crore needed for ERCP project.” This has given rise to talk that Shekhawat has declared Rathore as the BJP’s face for CM in Rajasthan.

Delhi summons Raje and gives grist to the rumour mill

The sudden cancellation of former CM Vasundhara Raje’s trip to Kota on Thursday led to much speculation. Party insiders say the Central leadership suddenly called her to Delhi for a meeting. Several leaders, including former MLA from Kota North and pro-Vasundhara MLA Prahlad Gunjal held a big rally in Kota on July 2.

This rally, incidentally, got no support from the BJP and even state president CP Joshi did not speak about it. Now, the question is whether Raje was called to Delhi for a dressing down from top brass or to be given a new role in view of the forthcoming elections.

Govt aid for organ transplant patients

The Ashok Gehlot government has come up with patient-friendly guidelines under the Chiranjeevi Health Scheme for those needing organ transplants. Under these, patients can get organ transplants done for free at any hospital even outside Rajasthan.

In addition, patients and one attendant will be reimbursed upto Rs 1 lakh for air tickets in case they need to travel outside the state for organ transplant or cochlear implants. In special cases, 50% of all expenses will be paid as advance for serious patients needing organ transplants. This is likely to be a huge relief for countless families in Rajasthan who are in need of transplants.

