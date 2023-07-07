Home Nation

Modi slams Congress during speech in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Narendra Modi said that Congress has placed itself like a wall in Chhattisgarh, not allowing any room for development in the state.

Published: 07th July 2023 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of several developmental projects, in Raipur. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in the poll-bound Chhattisgarh, on Friday sharpened his attack against the Congress party.

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp Rally in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, Modi in clear reference to Congress said those who are stained in corruption are trying to stitch an Opposition Unity.

"Those stained are trying to come together today. Those who used to curse each other, they have now started finding excuses to come together," Modi said.

He added that there is corruption at the core of the Congress party.

He said, "Without corruption, Congress cannot even breathe. Corruption is the biggest ideology of Congress."

Chhattisgarh, where BJP is at present in the Opposition, is among the states who are scheduled to go to Assembly polls later this year. The other four states are Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram, and Madhya Pradesh.

In an apparent reference to the Congress party's symbol as a "big claw", Modi said that it has stood like a wall in front of the development of Chhattisgarh.

"Chhattisgarh is the state in whose formation BJP has played a major role. Only BJP understands the people of Chhattisgarh and knows their needs. Today, the foundation stone and inauguration of projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore have taken place here," he added.

Speaking at the rally, he expressed condolences to the three people who lost their lives while coming to the event this morning.

On Friday morning, three Chhattisgarh residents, who were coming for a rally in Raipur, died in an unfortunate bus accident, leaving behind some injured.

"I pay tribute to those who have passed away and all possible help is being provided for the treatment of those who have been injured," Modi said.

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of eight projects over Rs 7,000 crore in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

The Prime Minister dedicated and laid the foundation stone for five National Highway projects worth around Rs 6,400 crores. The projects that were dedicated include the 33 km long four-lane from Raipur to Kodebod section on the Jabalpur-Jagdalpur National Highway.

He dedicated to the nation the 53 km long 4-lane Bilaspur-Pathrapali stretch of the Bilaspur to the Ambikapur section of NH-130.

He also laid the foundation stone for three National Highway projects for the Chhattisgarh Section of the 6-lane Greenfield Raipur - Visakhapatnam corridor. These include the development of a 43 km long six-lane Jhanki-Sargi section on NH 130 CD; a 57 km long six-lane Sargi-Basanwahi section on NH 130 CD; and a 25 km long six-lane Basanwahi-Marangpuri section of NH-130 CD.

Modi distributed 75 lakh cards to beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The PM said that Rs 40,000 crore assistance has been given to youths of Chhattisgarh under Mudra Yojna.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Chhattisgarh Vijay Sankalp rally congress
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp