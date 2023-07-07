Modi slams Congress during speech in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

By ANI

RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in the poll-bound Chhattisgarh, on Friday sharpened his attack against the Congress party.

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp Rally in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, Modi in clear reference to Congress said those who are stained in corruption are trying to stitch an Opposition Unity.

"Those stained are trying to come together today. Those who used to curse each other, they have now started finding excuses to come together," Modi said.

He added that there is corruption at the core of the Congress party.

He said, "Without corruption, Congress cannot even breathe. Corruption is the biggest ideology of Congress."

Chhattisgarh, where BJP is at present in the Opposition, is among the states who are scheduled to go to Assembly polls later this year. The other four states are Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram, and Madhya Pradesh.

In an apparent reference to the Congress party's symbol as a "big claw", Modi said that it has stood like a wall in front of the development of Chhattisgarh.

"Chhattisgarh is the state in whose formation BJP has played a major role. Only BJP understands the people of Chhattisgarh and knows their needs. Today, the foundation stone and inauguration of projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore have taken place here," he added.

छत्तीसगढ़ की माताओं, बहनों और बेटियों को आज यह समझने की जरूरत है कि कांग्रेस ने उनके साथ कितना बड़ा धोखा किया है। pic.twitter.com/IhjQguJWcK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2023

Speaking at the rally, he expressed condolences to the three people who lost their lives while coming to the event this morning.

On Friday morning, three Chhattisgarh residents, who were coming for a rally in Raipur, died in an unfortunate bus accident, leaving behind some injured.

"I pay tribute to those who have passed away and all possible help is being provided for the treatment of those who have been injured," Modi said.

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of eight projects over Rs 7,000 crore in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

The Prime Minister dedicated and laid the foundation stone for five National Highway projects worth around Rs 6,400 crores. The projects that were dedicated include the 33 km long four-lane from Raipur to Kodebod section on the Jabalpur-Jagdalpur National Highway.

He dedicated to the nation the 53 km long 4-lane Bilaspur-Pathrapali stretch of the Bilaspur to the Ambikapur section of NH-130.

He also laid the foundation stone for three National Highway projects for the Chhattisgarh Section of the 6-lane Greenfield Raipur - Visakhapatnam corridor. These include the development of a 43 km long six-lane Jhanki-Sargi section on NH 130 CD; a 57 km long six-lane Sargi-Basanwahi section on NH 130 CD; and a 25 km long six-lane Basanwahi-Marangpuri section of NH-130 CD.

Modi distributed 75 lakh cards to beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The PM said that Rs 40,000 crore assistance has been given to youths of Chhattisgarh under Mudra Yojna.

