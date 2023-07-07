Home Nation

MP: Bodies of two newborns swapped at Indore hospital; nurse suspended 

A nurse has been suspended and three doctors were served notices seeking their response following the incident on Thursday, an official said on Friday.

Published: 07th July 2023 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

delivery, newborn, birth

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

INDORE: Following a ruckus created by parents over the death of two newborns at the government-run Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital (MTH) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, another instance of alleged negligence has come to light, in which bodies of two infants got exchanged while they were being handed over to their families.

MTH is under the government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in the city.

"The body of a newborn girl belonging to a family from Khargone was swapped with that of a baby boy of a family in Ujjain and handed over on Thursday," college dean Dr Sanjay Dixit told PTI.

In light of this gross negligence, MTH nurse Muskan Rathore was suspended with immediate effect, he said.

Notices have been issued to Dr Nilesh Dalal, head of the gynaecology department of MTH, Dr Preeti Malpani, head of the paediatric department, and Dr Sunil Arya, in-charge of the newborn special care unit (SNCU), asking why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for exchanging the bodies, it was stated.

As soon as they realised the lapse, the MTH staff telephoned the concerned families and the mistake was rectified after the bodies were brought back, officials said.

Earlier, parents and relatives created a ruckus on Thursday after two newborn babies died at MTH within 24 hours.

They alleged that the babies were given contaminated milk, a charge the hospital management denied.

MTH is counted among the largest hospitals providing maternal and child care and treatment in the state.

On Thursday, the relatives created a ruckus alleging the death of newborns due to negligence in treatment at this hospital.

TAGS
Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital (MTH) Madhya Pradesh's Indore Death of newborns Nurse suspended
