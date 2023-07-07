PMUY: Few takers for 5 kg composite LPG cylinders in Assam

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has merely a few takers for its "take home two 5 kg composite cylinders in exchange for 14.2 kg metallic cylinder" offer under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

The IndianOil’s Assam Oil Division (AOD) made the offer after observing that a large number of customers under the PMUY were not refilling their cylinders due to various reasons including non-affordability and the option of cooking using firewood.

The refill price of 5 kg composite cylinders is proportionate to the 14.2 kg red cylinder. In the past one year, the Indian Oil Corporation managed to push only 1 lakh 5 kg composite cylinders.

Assam has 44.14 lakh PMUY beneficiaries and an estimated 25% of them did not go for refill.

G Ramesh, Executive Director and head of IndianOil’s AOD, said the government had introduced the 5 kg cylinders after observing the difficulties a section of PMUY beneficiaries were facing with refill.

“We offered the 5 kg cylinders as we thought that would be a cheaper option,” he said.

Saurav Chaliha, who is IndianOil’s General Manager (HR-CSR), said people in rural Assam tend to rely more on firewood than LPG for cooking.

Raj Jyoti Das, who is IndianOil’s Deputy General Manager (LPG Sales), said the response to composite cylinders was not good.

“The feedback we have received from the ground is that many such PMUY beneficiaries argue why they should take two small cylinders in exchange for a bigger one,” Das said.

The IndianOil has launched a 10 kg see-through cylinder which is covered with a composite layer of polymer-wrapped fibreglass and fitted with an HDPE outer jacket. It costs Rs 821.

‘Chhotu’, a mini cooking gas cylinder of 5 kg, has been also launched especially for catering to migrant populations in urban and semi-urban areas who do not have local address proof, people with lower gas consumption and commercial establishments with limited space.

An option for the struggling PMUY beneficiaries could be “Munna”, a 2 kg cylinder, which will be launched soon. A cylinder will cost Rs 247.



GUWAHATI: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has merely a few takers for its "take home two 5 kg composite cylinders in exchange for 14.2 kg metallic cylinder" offer under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). The IndianOil’s Assam Oil Division (AOD) made the offer after observing that a large number of customers under the PMUY were not refilling their cylinders due to various reasons including non-affordability and the option of cooking using firewood. The refill price of 5 kg composite cylinders is proportionate to the 14.2 kg red cylinder. In the past one year, the Indian Oil Corporation managed to push only 1 lakh 5 kg composite cylinders.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Assam has 44.14 lakh PMUY beneficiaries and an estimated 25% of them did not go for refill. G Ramesh, Executive Director and head of IndianOil’s AOD, said the government had introduced the 5 kg cylinders after observing the difficulties a section of PMUY beneficiaries were facing with refill. “We offered the 5 kg cylinders as we thought that would be a cheaper option,” he said. Saurav Chaliha, who is IndianOil’s General Manager (HR-CSR), said people in rural Assam tend to rely more on firewood than LPG for cooking. Raj Jyoti Das, who is IndianOil’s Deputy General Manager (LPG Sales), said the response to composite cylinders was not good. “The feedback we have received from the ground is that many such PMUY beneficiaries argue why they should take two small cylinders in exchange for a bigger one,” Das said. The IndianOil has launched a 10 kg see-through cylinder which is covered with a composite layer of polymer-wrapped fibreglass and fitted with an HDPE outer jacket. It costs Rs 821. ‘Chhotu’, a mini cooking gas cylinder of 5 kg, has been also launched especially for catering to migrant populations in urban and semi-urban areas who do not have local address proof, people with lower gas consumption and commercial establishments with limited space. An option for the struggling PMUY beneficiaries could be “Munna”, a 2 kg cylinder, which will be launched soon. A cylinder will cost Rs 247.