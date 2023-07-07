Rahul fighting an 'arrogant regime' that doesn't want questions related to people being raised: Priyanka

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi is fighting the battle for truth and people's interests against an "arrogant regime" which is adopting all tricks in the book to suppress the questions he is raising, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday after the Gujarat High Court dismissed her brother's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

While dismissing the plea, Justice Hemant Prachchhak noted that Gandhi was already facing 10 criminal cases across India, adding that the order of the lower court was "just, proper and legal" in handing over a two-year jail term to Gandhi for his "Modi surname" remark.

In a long Twitter post in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi quoted the poem "samar shesh hai...(battle is yet to be over)" by Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' and launched a scathing attack on the Modi government.

Rahul Gandhi is fighting the battle for truth and people's interests against this "arrogant regime", she said.

"The arrogant regime wants that questions related to people's interest should not be raised, the arrogant regime wants that questions that improve the lives of the people of the country should not be raised, the arrogant regime wants that they are not asked questions on inflation, employment, no voice is raised for the welfare of the farmers, there should be no talk of the rights of women, the question of labourers' honour should not be raised," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"The arrogant regime is trying every trick in the book to suppress the truth, it is adopting all means -- 'saam, daam, dand, bhed, chal, kapat (money power, punishment, discrimination, deceit)' -- to distract from questions related to the interests of the public," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi asserted before truth, satyagraha and the power of the people, neither the "arrogance of power" will last nor the veil of lies over the truth will continue.

"Rahul Gandhi ji has ignited the beacon of questions related to the interests of the public in front of this arrogant regime," she said.

For this cause, Rahul Gandhi is ready to pay any price and despite all the attacks and tactics of the arrogant BJP government, like a true patriot, he has not shied away from raising questions related to the people, the Congress general secretary said.

He is resolutely on the path of sharing the pain of the people, Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Truth will win. The voice of the public will win," she asserted.

The Congress has said it is likely to move an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the Gujarat High Court order dismissing Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

