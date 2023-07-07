Sharad Pawar expels rebels, says he’s boss

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The high-decibel political drama being played out in Maharashtra politics shifted to Delhi on Thursday with the working committee of the Nationalist Congress Party headed by Sharad Pawar expelling Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, and nine other MLAs who switched sides to join the Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra.

The move came a day after Maharashtra deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar removed Sharad Pawar as president of the party, which he founded more than two decades ago. After chairing a crucial national executive meeting in New Delhi, Sharad Pawar asserted he is still the president of his party. “I am the president of NCP.

We will rebuild the party,” he said. Dismissing Ajit Pawar’s claim of being the real NCP president, Pawar said: “Anyone can say anything. There is no truth in it.” Responding to his nephew’s comments about his age, the veteran leader said, “I am still effective, whether I am 82 or 92.”

Earlier this week, Ajit Pawar took a swipe at senior Pawar, urging him to step down and make way for new generation leaders. Addressing the media after the working committee meeting, party leader P C Chacko said all 27 state committees of the party are in support of Sharad Pawar.

Eight resolutions were passed in the meeting to ratify the expulsion of the nine rebel MLAs who took oath as ministers in the Shinde government. Sharad Pawar also sought to play down Ajit Pawar’s remarks that the meeting called by him has no legal sanctity as the dispute on who represents the real NCP is within the jurisdiction of the ECI.

The veteran leader said: “The meeting was called as per the party’s Constitution.” He also expressed faith in the Election Commission. “We have faith in the EC. We are clear about the legal position,” he said. According to sources, Sharad Pawar has sent a letter to the EC, questioning why he was kept in the dark about Ajit Pawar’s staking claim for the party symbol.

Sharad Pawar also dismissed suggestions that the NCP had diminished in strength after the rebellion.

NEW DELHI: The high-decibel political drama being played out in Maharashtra politics shifted to Delhi on Thursday with the working committee of the Nationalist Congress Party headed by Sharad Pawar expelling Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, and nine other MLAs who switched sides to join the Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra. The move came a day after Maharashtra deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar removed Sharad Pawar as president of the party, which he founded more than two decades ago. After chairing a crucial national executive meeting in New Delhi, Sharad Pawar asserted he is still the president of his party. “I am the president of NCP. We will rebuild the party,” he said. Dismissing Ajit Pawar’s claim of being the real NCP president, Pawar said: “Anyone can say anything. There is no truth in it.” Responding to his nephew’s comments about his age, the veteran leader said, “I am still effective, whether I am 82 or 92.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Earlier this week, Ajit Pawar took a swipe at senior Pawar, urging him to step down and make way for new generation leaders. Addressing the media after the working committee meeting, party leader P C Chacko said all 27 state committees of the party are in support of Sharad Pawar. Eight resolutions were passed in the meeting to ratify the expulsion of the nine rebel MLAs who took oath as ministers in the Shinde government. Sharad Pawar also sought to play down Ajit Pawar’s remarks that the meeting called by him has no legal sanctity as the dispute on who represents the real NCP is within the jurisdiction of the ECI. The veteran leader said: “The meeting was called as per the party’s Constitution.” He also expressed faith in the Election Commission. “We have faith in the EC. We are clear about the legal position,” he said. According to sources, Sharad Pawar has sent a letter to the EC, questioning why he was kept in the dark about Ajit Pawar’s staking claim for the party symbol. Sharad Pawar also dismissed suggestions that the NCP had diminished in strength after the rebellion.