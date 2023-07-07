Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea against net ban in Manipur

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea challenging the indefinite internet ban that has been imposed in Manipur since May 3 due to the outbreak of violence as a result of clashes.

On being informed that the Manipur HC is already seized of five pleas and that the matter was listed before the HC bench on July 6, 2023, a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Mishra directed the petitioner Advocate Chongtham Victor Singh and businessman Mayengbam James to approach the HC.

The plea stated that the internet shutdown order was first issued on May 3 and was repeated indefinitely. “The repeated internet ban by Manipur govt has not only resulted in state’s residents experiencing feelings of fear, anxiety, helplessness but have also not been able to communicate with their loved ones,” the plea said. Seeking restoration of internet in all districts the plea states that the notifications on ban does not serve a legitimate goal.

