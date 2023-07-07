Home Nation

Three including teen killed, four injured as gunbattles continue in Manipur

A gunfight erupted at a place between Awang Leikei in Meitei-majority Bishnupur and Kangvai in Kuki-majority Churachandpur districts.

Published: 07th July 2023 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Security forces keeping a vigil in Manipur (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In the continued gunbattles in Manipur, three persons were killed while four others were injured on Friday.

A gunfight erupted at a place between Awang Leikei in Meitei-majority Bishnupur and Kangvai in Kuki-majority Churachandpur districts around 1.30 am in which three persons – two from Churachandpur and one from Bishnupur – were killed and three others, all from Churachandpur, were injured. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Churachandpur.

The deceased included a teenager. He was killed after being hit by a bullet on the Imphal-Churachandpur highway in Bishnupur. The 19-year-old, who passed his higher secondary examination this year, was trying to take cover when the bullet hit him.

After his killing, hundreds of locals, mostly women and youth, hit the streets and vented their ire. The students of the school where he studied also staged a protest.

In the afternoon, another gunfight erupted in the same area. A person from Churachandpur was injured.

Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on social media showing one person being assaulted and another being fired upon by a group of unidentified persons. Local media reported both were killed two-three days ago. They were last seen on July 4 and they hailed from Kakching district in the Imphal valley.

ALSO READ | Games politicians play on Manipur battlefield

Thousands of women had staged a protest at the Sekmaijin Bazar bridge area on the outskirts of state capital Imphal on Thursday over the duo’s disappearance.

In Churachandpur, five CPI(M) MPs – Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, John Brittas, Santosh Kumar, Binay Vishwam and Subhrayam – visited two relief camps on Friday.

The leaders of Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum held a brief interaction with the MPs and submitted a memorandum to them. They are also likely to visit some relief camps in the Imphal valley.

Meanwhile, although the schools in the state reopened for classes 1-8 after two months on Wednesday, attendance in the violence-hit districts is very thin. Locals said parents were afraid of sending their wards to schools given the continued violence.

The ethnic clashes broke out on May 3 after a “tribal solidarity march” which was organised by a students’ organisation to oppose the move for the inclusion of majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur Manipur violence
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp