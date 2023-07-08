2024 Assembly elections: BJP names poll heads for four states

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday appointed nine of its senior leaders, including four Union ministers, as election in-charges and co-in-charges in the four poll-bound states — Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Union Minister for Environment Bhupendra Yadav and Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was appointed as election in-charge and co-in-charge respectively for Madhya Pradesh, the first of the four states to go to polls. In Congress-ruled Rajasthan, which will go to polls after MP, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi will be the election in charge. Former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and senior leader Kuldeep Bishnoi will be co-in-charge.

In Chhattisgarh, also ruled by Congress, Om Prakash Mathur will lead the party’s election preparations. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be the co-incharge. Prakash Javadekar was appointed as election in-charge for Telangana with Sunil Bansal as co-in-charge. Meanwhile, BJP national president J P Nadda chaired a meeting of the party’s senior leaders and office-bearers in the Northern region and reviewed poll strategies.

