Home Nation

2024 Assembly elections: BJP names poll heads for four states

In Chhattisgarh, also ruled by Congress, Om Prakash Mathur will lead the party’s election preparations. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be the co-incharge.

Published: 08th July 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The BJP on Friday appointed nine of its senior leaders, including four Union ministers, as election in-charges and co-in-charges in the four poll-bound states — Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Union Minister for Environment Bhupendra Yadav and Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was appointed as election in-charge and co-in-charge respectively for Madhya Pradesh, the first of the four states to go to polls. In Congress-ruled Rajasthan, which will go to polls after MP, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi will be the election in charge. Former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and senior leader Kuldeep Bishnoi will be co-in-charge. 

In Chhattisgarh, also ruled by Congress, Om Prakash Mathur will lead the party’s election preparations. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be the co-incharge. Prakash Javadekar was appointed as election in-charge for Telangana with Sunil Bansal as co-in-charge. Meanwhile, BJP national president J P Nadda chaired a meeting of the party’s senior leaders and office-bearers in the Northern region and reviewed poll strategies.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Asembly elections
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp