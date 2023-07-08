Home Nation

Amplify government performance of 9 years, Nadda tells BJP leaders

BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday chaired a meeting of party’s senior leaders and office-bearers of states in Northern region.

JP Nadda, BJP National President

JP Nadda, BJP National President. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday chaired a meeting of the party’s senior leaders and office-bearers of states in the Northern region. Nadda is learnt to have asked them to amplify the government’s achievements in the last nine years across states and make the people aware of the schemes started by PM Modi. Sources said the BJP president went through the entire gamut of party strategy aimed at winning maximum seats in the 2024 general election by virtue of the government’s performance.

There is a need to emerge not only victorious in the upcoming polls but also remain as people’s most trusted party, Nadda is learnt to have said. People’s trust in the visionary leadership of Modi has made the BJP the world’s largest party with the political distinction of working for all, he said. In the meeting,  Nadda also discussed about campaign strategy for poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Sources said a number of senior leaders minutely deliberated on a host of organisational programmes, policies, outreaches and people’s feedback obtained recently from across the states concerned during a month-long special campaign that started on May 30 and ended on June 30 covering almost all LS seats.

“In common, everyone from all the states said that the people’s trust in the leadership of PM Modi has increased and the performance of the government, the achievements of the government’s foreign policy and a slew of welfare schemes including the Kissan Samman Nidhi and Ujjwala scheme, have made the people more inclined towards the party”, said a source privy to the information.

Party functionaries, including general secretaries, state-in-charges, state Presidents from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Daman Diu-Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Haryana, attended the meeting.

