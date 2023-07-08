Home Nation

Bihar govt to give Rs 4 lakh each to families of 52 hooch victims

In the first phase, altogether 38 families of East Champaran and Nalanda districts will get compensation of Rs 4 lakh each following deaths of their kin in hooch tragedies.

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  For the first time, the Bihar government is all set to provide compensation to family members of 52 hooch tragedies. In the first phase, altogether 38 families of East Champaran and Nalanda districts will get compensation of Rs 4 lakh each following deaths of their kin in hooch tragedies.

The state came under total prohibition in April 2016. Under the new prohibition law, the manufacture, sale, consumption and storage of liquor was completely banned. However, demand for compensation to families of those killed after consumption of spurious liquor was raised during the budget session of the state assembly both by the Opposition BJP and the ruling grand alliance partner—CPI-ML.

According to Bihar police headquarters sources, the government had decided in April this year that families who had lost their family members in the hooch tragedies since Prohibition would be given compensation of Rs 4 lakhs each from the CM’s relief fund. 

