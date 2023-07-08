Home Nation

BRS hits back on PM Modi's remarks on KCR govt, says 'pot calling kettle black'

Telangana Minister's reply came after PM called the BRS government corrupted at the event in Telangana.

Published: 08th July 2023 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy during a public meeting in Telangana. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy during a public meeting in Telangana. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the BRS Government, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said the PM has insulted the people of the state by setting up a Rs 520 crore wagon factory while "taking away" a Rs 20,000 crore rupees locomotive factory to Gujarat.

Referring to PM's comments that there are thousands of teacher posts vacant in Telangana, KTR said it is like "pot calling the kettle black" as the centre is not filling more than 16 lakh central government jobs and is permanently privatising jobs in public sector organisations.

"Before speaking about the vacancies in state universities, the PM should fill all the vacancies in the central universities across the country. The prime Minister should respond to the issue of the Governor not clearing the legislation brought out by our government on the filling of jobs in universities," the minister said.

KTR said Modi did not say a single word about the Bayyaram steel factory which was mentioned in the AP Bifurcation Act aiming to provide employment to 15,000 locals.

He further alleged that it has become a habit of Modi to come to Telangana and lash out at the BRS government here, speak lies, and give a lecture before leaving with "empty hands."

KTR said that the PM, who spoke about the Telangana government school education system, should remember that the BRS regime is spending Rs 1.25 lakh on each student annually to impart quality education which nowhere in the country is done.

KTR said people of Telangana are observing the negligence and discrimination shown towards Telangana and warned that BJP will be taught a lesson at the right time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS Narendra Modi Telangana
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp