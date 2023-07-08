Criminal gang installs GPS tracker in car in Jharkhand, flees with Rs 5 crore

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In one of its kind incident in Jharkhand, a criminal gang first installed a GPS device in a vehicle, tracked it for one-and-a-half months and looted Rs 5 crore from it near Jamua in Giridih on June 20 this year. The gang, apparently, had information that the vehicle was being used to transport huge sums of cash, said the police.

Police has arrested six persons, in this regard, who also admitted that they installed a GPS tracker in the Creta vehicle and kept tracking it for several weeks before looting it, in the city of Giridih. According to police, the GPS device was installed by the gang in the pretence of sales tax officers. They had apparently seized the vehicle for a few hours and secretly installed the GPS device in it, they said.

“The gang had strong inputs that huge amount of money is transported in the vehicle on a regular basis and hence they installed the GPS tracker in it,” said the SDPO Khori Mahua Mukesh Mahto who is heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to look into the matter. The GPS tracker has been recovered and the arrested persons have also admitted that they had been tracking the vehicle for some time, he said.

According to the SDPO, the GPS device was secretly installed under the dashboard of the vehicle which could not be noticed from outside and the criminals were tracking the location of the vehicle on their mobile phones. After getting the input that a huge amount of money was being transported in the vehicle, they intercepted it once again near Bati under Jamua Police Station in Giridih and looted Rs 5 crore from it. “The Creta vehicle – RJ45CU-9964 belong to the DY Company which was going from Patna to Kolkata with the cash amount,” said the SDPO.

After the incident, an FIR was lodged by the driver of the Creta vehicle Mayur Singh Jedeja in Jamua Police Station and SIT was formed to look at the seriousness of the matter. According to Giridih SP Amit Renu, a total of six people have been arrested in this regard from Dhanbada, Hazaribagh and Chatra districts of Jharkhand and Rs 3.24 crore has been recovered along with eight mobile phones and the Creta vehicle.

“A special GPS device which was installed by these criminals has also been recovered,” said the Giridih SP. The Income Tax department and other concerned agencies have also been informed in this regard, the Giridih SP said. The arrested persons had also been executing incidents of loot earlier also and collecting huge amounts of money, sometimes pretending as recovery agents and sometimes as sales tax officials.

