ED searches premises of Emparta Infrastructures in Rose Valley money laundering case

The financial probe agency, in a statement, said that it carried out searches at several premises of the company and its directors in West Bengal's Siliguri and Sikkim on Thursday.

Published: 08th July 2023 01:06 AM

Enforcement Directorate-ED-Raids

The Directorate of Enforcement building. (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that it carried out searches at several premises of Emparta Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and its directors in connection with the Rose Valley ponzi scheme money laundering case

The financial probe agency, in a statement, said that it carried out searches at several premises of the company and its directors in West Bengal's Siliguri and Sikkim on Thursday. It said that during searches Emparta Infrastructure Pvt Limited has voluntarily tendered a draft amounting Rs 2.60 crore of their pending arrears of lease rent pertaining to a Rose Valley Group hotel.

It also said that unaccounted cash of Rs 44 lakh was also seized from the premises during search.

The ED had initiated a money laundering case against Rose Valley Group of companies along with other persons related to company on the basis of various FIRs registered by West Bengal Police and the CBI.

During the probe, it was found that Rose Valley Group collected funds from the people by floating fake and fictitious schemes and defaulted the re-payments amounting to Rs 6,666 crore which constitutes the proceeds of crime. During the course of investigation, movable and immovable properties to the tune of Rs 1,172 crore have already been attached and seized so far.

The ED had arrested Gautam Kundu, promoter, owner, chairman of Rose Valley Group of Companies, in March 2015 and he is still in judicial custody. The ED has filed a charge sheet and two supplementary charge sheets in connection with the money laundering probe.

