Gujarat ATS arrests one suspect in Kutch for sharing BSF informations to ISI

According to ATS officers, Nilesh transmitted confidential information about ongoing and new construction in the BSF region from January 2023 to June 23.

Suspect Nilesh Badiya arrested for leaking BSF information. (Photo | ENS)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) eliminated a component of Pakistan's ISI surveillance network in the state on Saturday. In addition, the ATS nabbed one person in Kutch for revealing BSF intelligence. The individual has been identified as Nilesh Badiya.

According to early findings, Nilesh fell victim to a honeytrap and provided classified material to Pakistan. He made contact with an internet profile called Aditi. Several crucial BSF-related documents were sent to Pakistan, and money was also obtained in return.

 ATS officials told Media Person In Ahmedabad that ,”Interrogation revealed that Nilesh Baliya, who has been working as a peon in the electrical department of CPW at BSF Battalion 59 headquarters Bhuj for the past five years, had made contact with a Pakistani woman agent named Aditi Tiwari via WhatsApp in January 2023,”

“Nilesh told Aditi that he works as a computer operator in the BSF office, so the Pakistani female agent asked him to send sensitive and secret information related to the BSF on WhatsApp, and if the information sent is useful, he will receive good money in return, thus in the lure of money. Nilesh arrived and began the Spy job.” Said Official

According to ATS officers, Nilesh transmitted confidential information about ongoing and new construction in the BSF region from January 2023 to June 23, in exchange for which the Pakistani agent paid Rs 28,800 in installments through Paytm from several accounts.

ATS Official Said “According to information obtained from sources, technical analyzers of Nilesh's phone using FSL discovered proof of sensitive information sent from his mobile phone to WhatsApp conversations and calls with a Pakistani woman. Nilesh has been charged with a crime under IPC Act 121K-K 123 and 120B Act and is being prosecuted.”

