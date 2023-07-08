Home Nation

Indian drug maker Cipla’s US unit recalls six batches of inhalers

Cipla said the albuterol sulfate inhalation aerosol is a generic therapeutic equivalent of an inhaler produced by Merck and Company.

Published: 08th July 2023

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Indian drug maker Cipla’s US unit on Friday issued a recall for six batches of inhalers due to a container defect. According to a company statement, the recall was initiated in response to a market complaint regarding a single albuterol sulfate inhalation aerosol that exhibited leakage through the inhaler valve. The six affected batches, all manufactured in November 2021, utilised the same lot of valves that are currently being recalled.

Cipla said the albuterol sulfate inhalation aerosol is a generic therapeutic equivalent of an inhaler produced by Merck and Company. The company clarified that no adverse events related to the inhaler had been reported so far in connection with the recall.

However, it emphasized that the device defect, which impairs the delivery of the recommended dose for treating respiratory symptoms associated with acute asthma such as wheezing and bronchospasms, could pose a life-threatening risk.

The company has advised consumers to discontinue the use of the inhalers and either return them to the place of purchase or discard them. It also encouraged individuals to report any adverse reactions from the product’s use. 

