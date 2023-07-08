Indian Navy looks to hire more from Northeast, Ladakh

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy wants to reach out to the youth in Ladakh to broaden its recruitment from the strategic area. A two-day outreach programme for the youth was initiated by the maritime force on Thursday.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) Brigadier Dr BD Mishra (Retd) and Chief of Indian Navy Admiral R Hari Kumar flagged off a motorcycle expedition from Spituk Football Stadium in Leh on Friday. This marked the final leg of the outreach expedition, covering approximately 5.000 km and traversing remote areas and tough terrains of Ladakh.

“In pursuance of the vision of the national leadership towards developing remote areas, the Indian Navy has embarked on a multidimensional outreach programme dedicated to strengthening the connect with the Union Territory of Ladakh,” said the Indian Navy. “This programme aims to enhance greater participation of the youth from Ladakh in the defence services, strengthen nation-building, and promote maritime consciousness in the region,” it said.

Currently, there are seven personnel from Ladakh serving with the Indian Navy, including six sailors and one officer. The outreach programme will raise awareness among the people and motivate more individuals from this strategically important UT to opt for the Navy in the future. This area shares borders with both China and Pakistan. The standoff between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA continues in Eastern Ladakh.

The Indian Navy organised a similar outreach programme in the northeastern states in December 2022. During that programme, Navy personnel visited schools and conducted a 3,500-km-long motorcycle expedition. The events conducted in Ladakh as part of the Navy’s outreach programme included a public band performance by the Naval band, a football match between the Navy and the Ladakh UT teams, bike and car expeditions, and visits to various schools.

On Friday, a football match between the Navy and the Ladakh teams was scheduled at the Spituk Football Stadium. The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) attended as the chief host and the LG as the chief guest. The LG also flagged off the motorcycle and car expeditions on their return leg to Delhi and Visakhapatnam respectively. The CNS and NWWA president also visited and interacted with students and faculty of Lamdon Senior Secondary School.

The motorcycle and car expeditions, comprising 107 participants including Navy personnel from Ladakh and 20 women, commenced on June 15 and June 22 this year from Delhi and Visakhapatnam respectively. They extensively engaged with over 3,000 students across various schools and colleges in the Ladakh region. During the return leg from Leh, covering a total distance of over 5,000 km each, the participants will interact with students at various schools, and the local population.

