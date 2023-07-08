New video of minority youth being assaulted and forced to lick foot goes viral, 2 accused held

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Just four days after the shocking viral video of a man urinating on a tribal man in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh caused national outrage, now a video showing a man from the minority community being forced to lick the sole of the foot of an OBC teenager in Gwalior district of the poll-bound state has gone viral.

A video showing a young minority community man Mohsin alias Mantri Khan being assaulted by three to four men in a moving car and being forced to lick the sole of the foot of one of the men, who is reportedly a minor (aged around 17 years and 10 months) has gone viral. In the same video, the accused (all belonging to the powerful OBC Gurjar caste) are seen abusing Mohsin’s community and mother, besides forcing him to address the prime accused teenager as his ‘baap’ (father).

Entire 42 seconds video of the incident, which happened on June 23, has been shot inside the moving car in Gwalior city. “The video went viral on Friday night, after which the local police swung into action, arresting two men, including the prime accused teenager and his close aide Sudip. The remaining two accused Amit Gurjar and Tejindar Gurjar, who are already accused in cases of assault and loot, are on the run, but efforts are underway to nab them. All four of them have been booked under Sections 365, 294, 323 and 506 IPC,” Gwalior district police superintendent Rajesh Singh Chandel told this newspaper on Saturday.

The minority community youth Moshin alias Mantri Khan, told journalists in Gwalior on Saturday, that the four accused first caught his close friend Karan in Gwalior city on June 23 and then forced Karan to call him. “They kidnapped me and my friend and beat both of us badly inside the vehicle, which also had illegal firearms. I was compelled to lick the sole of the foot of the main accused.” A few km away, both Mohsin and friend Karan managed to escape from the car.

“They (accused) had threatened us with serious consequences if we reported what had happened to us, due to which we didn’t report the matter. The video which was shot by them had been uploaded by them (accused) only,” Mohsin said.

Importantly, the police investigations into the matter, have revealed that Mohsin along with friends Lala Pandit and Vansh Pathak, had brutally attacked the June 23 incident’s prime accused teenager and friend Chetan Sharma in Dabra town of Gwalior district on May 21. A case was registered against Mohsin and his friends on May 22 at Dabra Kotwali for the attack and a charge-sheet has already been filed in the case before the court. Mohsin’s June 23 kidnapping is being seen as retaliatory action by the teenager and his friends to avenge the May 21 attack.

Mohsin is accused in two cases, including the May 21 attack on the teenager and friend and an Excise Act case and is nicknamed Mantri Khan in Dabra town.

Earlier this week, the viral video of a man Pravesh Shukla (said to be close to BJP and its local MLA) peeing on a tribal man had gone viral, causing national outrage. Shukla has been arrested in native Sidhi district, booked under IPC Sections and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and also been slapped with the NSA. A portion of his house which was built illegally has been razed by authorities in Sidhi district.

In the last week of June, a Dalit youth and an OBC youth, were allegedly assaulted, garlanded with slippers, their faces blackened. The duo was forced to eat feces by the seven persons of the powerful minority community family, including two women in Varkhadi village of Shivpuri district, on false allegations of having sexually assaulted women of the accused family.

Six accused, including two women have been arrested in the matter and the illegal portion of their house bulldozed by authorities in Varkhadi village of Shivpuri district.

