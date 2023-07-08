PM Modi gave India new identity: Adityanath 

By PTI

VARANASI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave India a new identity and the country has written success stories on every front in the past nine years.

In his welcome address at Wajidpur where the prime minister laid the foundation stones of 29 projects, Adityanath said despite his responsibilities on the international front, Modi could not resist visiting Varanasi because the holy city and its people are in his heart.

"Over the past nine years, the prime minister has worked to give the country a new identity. Today, he has come to his Kashi to celebrate the success of these nine years," the chief minister said.

"Kashi Vishwanath Dham is captivating for the entire world. The temples and ghats are being decorated...The Shanghai Cooperation Organization has also recognized Kashi as the cultural capital of the world in 2022-23," Adityanath said.

India has written a brand-new success story on every front. The world's outlook towards India and Uttar Pradesh has changed under the leadership of PM Modi, he said.

Union Ministers Mahendra Nath Pandey and SP Singh Baghel, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak, the state's Minister of Urban Development and Energy A K Sharma, state ministers Ravindra Jaiswal, Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, were among those present at the event.

