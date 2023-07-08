Home Nation

PM Modi gave India new identity: Adityanath 

India has written a brand-new success story on every front. The world's outlook towards India and Uttar Pradesh has changed under the leadership of PM Modi, Adityanath said.

Published: 08th July 2023 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VARANASI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave India a new identity and the country has written success stories on every front in the past nine years.

In his welcome address at Wajidpur where the prime minister laid the foundation stones of 29 projects, Adityanath said despite his responsibilities on the international front, Modi could not resist visiting Varanasi because the holy city and its people are in his heart.

"Over the past nine years, the prime minister has worked to give the country a new identity. Today, he has come to his Kashi to celebrate the success of these nine years," the chief minister said.

"Kashi Vishwanath Dham is captivating for the entire world. The temples and ghats are being decorated...The Shanghai Cooperation Organization has also recognized Kashi as the cultural capital of the world in 2022-23," Adityanath said.

India has written a brand-new success story on every front. The world's outlook towards India and Uttar Pradesh has changed under the leadership of PM Modi, he said.

Union Ministers Mahendra Nath Pandey and SP Singh Baghel, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak, the state's Minister of Urban Development and Energy A K Sharma, state ministers Ravindra Jaiswal, Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, were among those present at the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp