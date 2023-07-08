PM Modi takes dig at BRS, Congress at Telangana event, says goal of BJP is to develop state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that BJP will root-out BRS and Congress in the coming assembly elections, and that the people of Telangana have resolved to do so with the slogan "Ab Ki Baat BJP Sarkar" in the State.

Addressing a public meeting in Hanamkonda after laying foundation-stones for various projects, he cautioned the people to be aware of how the country has seen corrupted and of the family rule of both Congress and BRS.

"The biggest sin of any leader of the State is breaching the trust and of its people. The BRS leadership in this State has destroyed all the aspirations of the people. With one scam after the other, the State government here knows that it has deceived the youth," he said.

Talking about the TSPSC paper leaks scam, he alleged that the BRS leaders have made jobs a way to fill their coffers, putting the youth at loss by indulging in corruption.

He said that the four works which the BRS government has done in the last nine years are abusing him and the Centre day-in and day-out, one family being the centre of power and trying to prove itself as the master of Telangana, ruining the development of the State, and submerging the State in corruption.

Calling Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's government as the most corrupt government, Modi said there are no project being constructed in the State without an allegation of corruption.

"Their string of corruption has reached Delhi now. We used to hear about agreements between two States for development and water-sharing. For the first time we are learning about allegations of corruption on two States," he said, apparently referring to BRS and AAP governments.

ALSO READ | PM Modi lays foundation stone for infra development projects at Warangal during Telangana visit

He cautioned the people that the BRS government, which has found itself exposed in scams by the investigative agencies, has been trying to mislead the people by diverting their minds using new methods as part of its conspiracy.

He also accused the chief minister of trying to lay obstacles in the development of gram panchayats, when the Centre has given funds to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore to gram panchayats for development.

He spoke about how the BRS governemnt has failed in fulfilling its election promise of constructing 2bhk houses for the poor, giving unemployment honorarium of Rs 3,016 per month to the unemployed, implementation of crop loan waiver for loans up to Rs 1 lakh, and filling the vacancies in 12 Telangana universities and schools.

In his indirect dig at the Congress, Modi said that some parties were coming with false guarantees as election promises, and said that BJP was not a party which will do so.

Asserting that the goal of BJP is to develop Telangana, so that it could spur the nation's growth as well, he spoke about how the saffron party has been expanding and achieving electoral victories in the State.

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that BJP will root-out BRS and Congress in the coming assembly elections, and that the people of Telangana have resolved to do so with the slogan "Ab Ki Baat BJP Sarkar" in the State. Addressing a public meeting in Hanamkonda after laying foundation-stones for various projects, he cautioned the people to be aware of how the country has seen corrupted and of the family rule of both Congress and BRS. "The biggest sin of any leader of the State is breaching the trust and of its people. The BRS leadership in this State has destroyed all the aspirations of the people. With one scam after the other, the State government here knows that it has deceived the youth," he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Talking about the TSPSC paper leaks scam, he alleged that the BRS leaders have made jobs a way to fill their coffers, putting the youth at loss by indulging in corruption. He said that the four works which the BRS government has done in the last nine years are abusing him and the Centre day-in and day-out, one family being the centre of power and trying to prove itself as the master of Telangana, ruining the development of the State, and submerging the State in corruption. Calling Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's government as the most corrupt government, Modi said there are no project being constructed in the State without an allegation of corruption. "Their string of corruption has reached Delhi now. We used to hear about agreements between two States for development and water-sharing. For the first time we are learning about allegations of corruption on two States," he said, apparently referring to BRS and AAP governments. ALSO READ | PM Modi lays foundation stone for infra development projects at Warangal during Telangana visit He cautioned the people that the BRS government, which has found itself exposed in scams by the investigative agencies, has been trying to mislead the people by diverting their minds using new methods as part of its conspiracy. He also accused the chief minister of trying to lay obstacles in the development of gram panchayats, when the Centre has given funds to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore to gram panchayats for development. He spoke about how the BRS governemnt has failed in fulfilling its election promise of constructing 2bhk houses for the poor, giving unemployment honorarium of Rs 3,016 per month to the unemployed, implementation of crop loan waiver for loans up to Rs 1 lakh, and filling the vacancies in 12 Telangana universities and schools. In his indirect dig at the Congress, Modi said that some parties were coming with false guarantees as election promises, and said that BJP was not a party which will do so. Asserting that the goal of BJP is to develop Telangana, so that it could spur the nation's growth as well, he spoke about how the saffron party has been expanding and achieving electoral victories in the State.