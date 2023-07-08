Home Nation

SC to examine if seeking call detail to prove adultery allegations amounts to privacy breach

A bench of justices Krishna Murari and Sanjay Kumar agreed to examine the same while considering a plea challenging Delhi High Court’s May 10 order.

Published: 08th July 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Supreme Court has agreed to examine whether seeking details of hotel stays and call records to prove allegations of adultery amounts to a violation of privacy.  A bench of justices Krishna Murari and Sanjay Kumar agreed to examine the same while considering a plea challenging Delhi High Court’s May 10 order. The HC had allowed a plea filed by a wife to obtain and preserve details of her husband’s calls and hotel stay.

The husband’s plea in the apex court stated that though adultery is not a public wrong, the High Court in the impugned judgment upheld the decision of the family court in order to conduct a roving and fishing inquiry into the husband’s life.

The High Court had set a “regressive and draconian” precedent turning the clock behind and taking society back to the era prior to Justice KS Puttaswamy (Retd.) v. Union of India, (2017). The matter concerned is civil in nature and the allegations are that of private wrong the impugned order is endangering not only the reputation and other incidental relationships of the petitioner but also allowing questions to be raised over the character and chastity of his friend,” the plea stated. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp