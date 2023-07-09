Home Nation

Amit Shah speaks to Delhi LG as heavy rain continues to lash national capital

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the IMD has said.

Published: 09th July 2023 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In view of incessant rains in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and took updates.

Shah spoke to Delhi LG as moderate to heavy rain lashed several parts of the national capital and its adjoining areas. The downpour slowed down the traffic movement after waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Pictures and videos of commuters wading through knee-deep water flooded social media platforms, raising concerns about the efficiency of the city's drainage infrastructure.

Considering the situation, Delhi Traffic Police kept updating Delhi'ites about traffic affected in parts of the city through its Twitter account by uploading pictures of the waterlogged areas.

In a recent alert through one such tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police mentioned, "Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Kalindi Kunj towards Okhla and vice-versa due to waterlogging and breakdown of vehicles at Okhla underpass. Commuters are advised to avoid these stretches".

"Traffic is affected on Bhairon Marg in the carriageway from Ring road towards Mathura road and vice-versa due to waterlogging under Railway bridge Bhairon Marg. Traffic is diverted towards Pragati Maidan tunnel," another tweet of the Delhi Traffic Police mentioned.

"Movement of traffic is restricted on old Delhi Gurugram road in the carriageway from Kapashera towards Dwarka due to maintenance work at T-point Samalkha. Kindly avoid the stretch," read another tweet.

Strong winds and showers also caused disruptions in power and internet connectivity in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a tweet on Sunday morning, has also said: "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi."

The places, where the rainfall was predicted, include Narela, Alipur, Rohini, Badili, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Rajauri Garden, Red Fort, Rajeev Chauk, ITO and Jafarpur.

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the IMD has said.

As per the IMD, an interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Delhi rains Rainfall Floods IMD
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp