As UK parliament panel questions Sunak, Jairam Ramesh says it's impossible in 'Mother of Democracy' 

Published: 09th July 2023 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday referred to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's questioning by a UK Parliamentary panel to take a swipe at PM Narendra Modi, saying such an interaction is "impossible in the self-declared Mother of Democracy".

Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Modi has not spoken on issues of national importance including on China and Manipur.

"This is quite incredible even by British standards.

Certainly, such an interaction is impossible in the self-declared 'Mother of Democracy' where eloquence = silence from the Prime Minister on issues of national importance," Ramesh said on Twitter.

Tagging a video in which Sunak is being questioned by a Parliamentary panel for not announcing the National Health Service Workforce Plan in Parliament when it was in session, Ramesh said, "And some PMs will never speak on issues like China, Manipur, etc."

The UK panel asked Sunak why he did not announce the NHS workforce plan in Parliament while reminding him that when Parliament is in session, the most important announcements of government policy should be made in the first instance in Parliament.

