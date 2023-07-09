Home Nation

BJP appoints 10 new national executive members 

The appointments have been made to strengthen the organisation ahead of polls and their experiences would support the party in taking organization-related decisions.

Published: 09th July 2023 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president J P Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda (File photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of polls in a calculated move to strengthen organization, the Bharatiya Janata Party late on Saturday night appointed its senior leaders, including five former presidents of party state units, as members of party's national executive committee, which acts as the apex decision making body with a galaxy of seniors.

The appointment by BJP national president JP Nadda came a day after the party appointed four union ministers among others as election in-charges and co- in charges for four poll-bound states-Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh to supervise the poll-preparedness.

Earlier, the party also appointed new states presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand and Punjab. According to late Saturday night organisational appointments, prominent leaders appointed as members to the party's apex decision making body-national working committee, include former Bihar party chief Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, former Punjab party chief Ashwni Sharma, former Telangana party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former Jharkhand party chief Deepak Prakash, former Rajasthan party chief Satish Poonia and others.

The appointments have been made to strengthen the organisation ahead of polls and their experiences would support the party in taking organization-related decisions. A senior BJP leader said that BJP is moving with all possibilities to win maximum seats through its political ideologies and the Modi government's performance over the last 9 years.

