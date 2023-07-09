Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

By ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolted the Southeast of Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The quake hit Campbell at 7.39 pm on Sunday.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 70 kilometres.

National Centre for Seismology (NCS) tweeted on Sunday, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 09-07-2023, 19:39:09 IST, Lat: 5.87 & Long: 94.83, Depth: 70 Km, Location: 162km SE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India."

No reports of casualties or damages are known yet.

