Flood alert issued for two Jammu districts amid incessant rains

Landslides hit several areas after heavy monsoon rains, due to which the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and the Mughal Road temporarily suspended for traffic movement. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: A red alert has been issued for Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Samba districts along with lower catchment areas amid incessant rains in the region for the third consecutive day on Sunday.

The alert was issued by the meteorological department as reports came in from different areas about the water level in rivers and streams crossing the danger mark this morning.

"Red warning for Kathua, Samba and other lower catchment areas of Jammu region as the risk of flood, flash flood increased considerably. All concerned are advised to stay alert during the next 24 hours," a spokesperson of the meteorological department said.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains of 6 cm to 20 cm of rain.

He said widespread rain was experienced in Kathua, Samba and at some places of Ramban, Doda, and Udhampur districts overnight.

"More rain is very likely in Kathua, Samba, and at some places of Ramban, Doda and Udhampur districts during the next 12 hours before overall improvement from July 10," the spokesperson said.

A police official said almost all water bodies, including Chenab, Ravi, Tawi and Neeru, are in spate and have crossed the danger mark at several places.

However, there was no report of flood-related damage from anywhere, he said.

