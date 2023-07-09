Home Nation

Gujarat: Man arrested for making 'objectionable' comments on Shivaji Maharaj during argument with friend

The complainant said he received a video shared on WhatsApp in which the accused was heard making objectionable comments against Shivaji Maharaj in public.

Published: 09th July 2023 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purposes only.

By PTI

VADODARA: Police have arrested a man in Gujarat's Vadodara city for allegedly making objectionable comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Aryan Patel, had an argument with a friend during which he made some objectionable comments on the 17th-century Maratha king, the official from Vadodara taluka police station said.

The remarks were captured in a mobile phone video recorded by a person and shared on social media, the police said.

An FIR was registered on Friday night and the accused was arrested on Saturday, police inspector AU Gohil said.

Complaint Deepak Palkar alleged the accused used foul language in public against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, thereby hurting the feelings of the Hindu community, according to the FIR.

The complainant said he received a video shared on WhatsApp in which the accused was heard making objectionable comments against Shivaji Maharaj in public.

The FIR was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony) and 294 (B) (uttering obscene words in a public place).

Born in 1630, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a deeply revered figure in Maharashtra and remains a rallying point for all major political parties more than three centuries after his death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Man arrested for objectionable comments Man arrested in Gujarat Comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp