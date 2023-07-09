Home Nation

Humiliation of tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh: Sidhi BJP functionary quits party, slams local MLA 

Kol claimed that he was distressed after MLA Kedarnath Shukla's alleged "representative" urinated on tribal youth.

Published: 09th July 2023 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Dashmat Rawat and washes his feet at CM House in Bhopal. (Photo | ANI)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Dashmat Rawat and washes his feet at CM House in Bhopal. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

SIDHI: The general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Sidhi district unit on Sunday quit the party over the urination incident after slamming the local MLA.

A video that went viral on social media earlier this week showing a tribal youth being urinated upon by a man, identified as Pravesh Shukla, has caused national outrage, prompting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to call the victim home and washing his feet as an act of atonement.

"My resignation is final. I had e-mailed it to MP BJP chief VD Sharma two days ago. I have posted it in the BJP's office-bearers' Whatsapp group. The party has not asked me to take back my resignation," Sidhi BJP general secretary Vivek Kol, an MBA who had unsuccessfully contested the last MP Assembly polls from Churhat seat as a BSP candidate, told PTI over phone.

Sidhi BJP district president Devkumar Singh couldn't be contacted for his comment on Kol's resignation.

Kol, in his resignation letter, said he had been hurt by the acts of local BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla over the past two years, including alleged encroachment of tribal land and other atrocities in Sidhi.

Now his alleged "representative" has urinated on a tribal man, which has distressed him, Kol claimed.

The BJP has maintained that the accused had no link to MLA Shukla.

Kol also made other allegations on Shukla in the letter.

Tribal Youth Seeks Protection

Meanwhile, the tribal youth who was humiliated by the BJP man has sought protection from the government for himself and his family. 

"Today the government has ensured justice to us, but once all the attention fades away, what will happen to us? I fear for our future," The Quint quoted the 35-year-old daily wage worker Dashmat Rawat as saying.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Tribal youth urination Shivraj Singh Chouhan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp