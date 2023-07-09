Home Nation

Rajasthan: 27-year-old hit by vehicle in Union minister's carcade succumbs after 11 days in hospital

The victim's father Amnaram said Shekhawat visited his son in the hospital once but did not extend any support in treatment or any financial assistance.

Published: 09th July 2023 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (File Photo)

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (File Photo)

By PTI

JODHPUR: A 27-year-old man who was hit by a car in the cavalcade of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat succumbed to injuries on Saturday after battling for life for 11 days in a hospital, his family said.

Jagdish Suthar was hit by a car in the carcade of Shekhawat in the BJS Colony on June 27 while he was going towards Paota on his bike.

He sustained a serious head injury and was rushed to the hospital where he had been undergoing treatment.

Police had seized the car following a complaint by his father and were waiting for him to recover to record his statements.

"We had filed the report against the driver of the vehicle and had seized the vehicle," said Mukta Pareek, SHO (Mahamandir), adding the driver has not been arrested pending the recording of Jagdish's statement.

His father Amnaram said Shekhawat visited him in the hospital once but did not extend any support in treatment or any financial assistance.

Jagdish Suthar's relatives sat on a dharna at the hospital, refusing to accept the body and demanding compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for the next of kin of the family.

Vasudev Suthar, who is leading the demonstration, said the death of the young man has left the family devastated.

"We have demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job to the next of kin. We will not take the body until these demands are met," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accident carcade
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp