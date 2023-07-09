Home Nation

Tribal man, boy held captive, beaten up in Madhya Pradesh

Police arrested Sumit Chowdhary, Jaipal Singh Baghel and Prem Singh Parmar after a video of the incident went viral.

Published: 09th July 2023 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image: 'Dalits and tribals are forced to leave Hinduism because of caste-based discrimination'. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

INDORE: Three men were arrested in Indore district on Saturday for allegedly holding two tribal persons including a boy captive and thrashing them following an altercation on the road, police said.

The incident follows the recent arrest of a man in Sidhi district after an old video where he is seen urinating on a tribal man went viral and the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh faced flak over the issue.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditya Mishra told reporters here that an 18-year-old tribal man and his 15-year-old brother fell on the road after their motorcycle skidded in Rau police station area on Friday.

It led to an altercation with the accused, who allegedly took them to a security guard's room, and beat them up. The victims were released in the morning. They were later admitted to a hospital where their condition was said to be stable, DCP Mishra said.

The accused were booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The video also showed some others involved in the incident and they would be nabbed soon, Mishra said.

