21K trees to be chopped in J&K to build national highway, reveals RTI

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a matter of concern for the environmentalists and climate activists, over 21,000 trees would be axed in Jammu and Kashmir for the construction of 670 km Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

In reply to an RTI plea by Jammu-based RTI activist Raman Sharma, NHAI has revealed that 21,483 trees will be cut between Kunjwani to Sidhra and Sidhra to Ban Toll sections of Jammu-Katra Expressway in Jammu region.

As per NHAI's reply, 11,946 will be axed under Jammu Forest Division on 13.4 km between Kunjwani to Sidhra Section, 1,781 trees on 15.3 km section from Sidhra to Ban Toll Section and 7,756 trees in 15.6 km stretch between Domel to Katra.

The felling of trees has to be done under the supervision of J&K State Forest Department. Of the 21,483 trees to be chopped, 8,150 have been cut while 13,332 will also be cut in a phased manner. Besides cutting over 21,000 trees, over 716 Kanals (36.2511 Hectares) of forest land belonging to Jammu and Reasi Forest divisions shall be diverted to NAHI for non-forestry purposes and for the construction of Jammu-Katra Expressway.

There is also a provision for Compensatory afforestation for degraded forest land for which the funds shall be provided by the user agency. Pertinent to mention here that for the construction of the new J&K High Court complex in Raika-Bahu forest area of Jammu (called as Lungs of Jammu), about 38,000 trees on about 40 hectares of forest land would be felled.

The Jammu HC is presently located at Janipur area of winter capital of J&K. The climate activists of Jammu under the banner of Climate Front Jammu are opposing the construction in forest land and felling of over 38,000 trees saying it will lead to an ecological disaster in Jammu and hundreds of animals and birds will lose their habitat.

