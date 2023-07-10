34 lives lost during last 24 hours due to rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: As many as 34 people were reported dead across Uttar Pradesh in rain-related incidents during the last 24 hours. According to a government official, on Monday, the deaths occurred due to lightning, drowning, and other causes as the state was lashed by heavy rainfall.

Expressing grief and concern over the loss of lives, UP CM Yogi Adityanath issued instructions to authorities concerned to immediately distribute permissible relief amounts to the tune of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He also issued directives to provide proper treatment to those who got injured due to natural calamities.

As per the information provided by the state relief commissioner’s office, 17 people died due to lightning, 12 drowned, and five deaths occurred due to rainfall.

As per the details provided by the relief commissioner’s office, one person died each in Etawah, Unnao, Agra and Ballia, two each in districts Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj and Ghazipur. Four persons lost life in Mainpuri due to lightning.

There has been one death in Sant Kabir Nagar district in eastern UP, two in Badaun, four in Bareilly and five in Rae Bareli due to drowning as all the major rivers were in spate due to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, there has been one casualty each in Etah, Kannauj, and Kaushambi districts. Another two casualties were reported from Muzaffarnagar due to heavy rainfall.

The incessant rain has thrown life out of gear in many districts, particularly in eastern parts of the state. However, the Met Department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in the state. As per the predictions, heavy rain is very likely in isolated places across the state.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, on Monday, the CM reviewed efforts being made to give succour to people following heavy rains in various districts of the state.

The CM claimed that following heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, there was a sound possibility of a rise in the water level of various rivers in the state in the next few days. “Along with irrigation and water resources, all departments related to relief and rescue should remain on the alert,” he said.

So far this year, 24 districts of UP have received more than the average rainfall, while 31 districts have recorded less than average rainfall.

The CM also laid stress on developing a better system for accurate forecasting of celestial lightning (early warning system) to keep human/animal losses at a minimum.

The CM issued directives to authorities concerned to monitor the situation continuously in the event of flood/excessive rainfall.

While Gaga has been showing an increase in water level at several places, monitoring of all the rivers should be done. Flood units of NDRF, SDRF/PAC, and disaster management teams should be kept in 24×7 active mode in the affected districts. With the help of Aapda Prabandhan Mitra, volunteers of Civil Defense, should be taken as per requirement.

He asked for a joint team of the Magistrate, Municipal Commissioner, Executive Officer and Police to make arrangements according to the local needs to avoid water logging.

