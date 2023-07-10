5 killed in Himachal Pradesh landslides, flash floods

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Five people were killed due to heavy rains which led to landslides in Himachal Pradesh while many houses were damaged. In the last 36 hours, 13 landslides and nine flash floods were reported across the hill state. The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway was blocked due to major landslide as 736 roads, including three national highways are blocked.

Due to heavy overnight downpour, the flood gates of Pandoh dam were opened to release extra water thus Beas river is flowing above the danger mark. Sources said that three members of a family were killed in a house collapse due to landslide which triggered because of heavy rains in Kotgarh area of Shimla district. The deceased were identified as Anil, his wife Kiran and son Swapnil.

In another incident, a person was buried alive following a landslide in Katiyan of Chamba district on Saturday night. While another woman died as a makeshift house near Kullu was damaged in a landslide. As per the state emergency operation centre, 13 landslides and 9 flash floods have been reported in the state in the past 36 hours.

ALSO READ: As rains lash India, IMD issues red alert in Himachal Pradesh, flood alert for two Jammu districts

The heavy rain wreaked havoc in Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts causing considerable loss to the private and government property. Many shops were washed away in flash flood at Bahang near Manali, while one under-construction house was submerged as the Beas River flooded near Patlikuhal in Kullu district. Fortunately, one woman was rescued from under the debris in Kullu, also vehicles being washed away due to flash floods at Nullah in Kullu, Kinnaur and Chamba.

Due to heavy overnight downpour, the flood gates of Pandoh dam were opened to release extra water thus Beas River is flowing above the danger mark. The market in Pandoh was submerged due to rains by the district administration. The Chandigarh-Manali National highway was blocked between Mandi and Pandoh thus the traffic has come to a halt. It is blocked at the same place where it was blocked on June 27 for 24 hours. The highway has also caved in near Manali. Besides, the Himachal government has ordered closure of all schools and colleges for two days.

Punjab calls in army

The Punjab Government has asked for Army help to deal with floods in the Mohali district of Punjab adjoining Chandigarh. Due to heavy downpour in several parts of Punjab and Haryana, there was massive water logging in low-lying areas. Meanwhile, both Sutluj and Beas rivers are in a spate in Punjab. Sources said that in a letter sent by the state home department today to Advisor, Civil Military Affairs, GOC-in-C Secretariat and Western Command, Chandimandir the government had requested for deployment of army to provide rescue relief for flood in SAS Nagar.

CHANDIGARH: Five people were killed due to heavy rains which led to landslides in Himachal Pradesh while many houses were damaged. In the last 36 hours, 13 landslides and nine flash floods were reported across the hill state. The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway was blocked due to major landslide as 736 roads, including three national highways are blocked. Due to heavy overnight downpour, the flood gates of Pandoh dam were opened to release extra water thus Beas river is flowing above the danger mark. Sources said that three members of a family were killed in a house collapse due to landslide which triggered because of heavy rains in Kotgarh area of Shimla district. The deceased were identified as Anil, his wife Kiran and son Swapnil. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In another incident, a person was buried alive following a landslide in Katiyan of Chamba district on Saturday night. While another woman died as a makeshift house near Kullu was damaged in a landslide. As per the state emergency operation centre, 13 landslides and 9 flash floods have been reported in the state in the past 36 hours. ALSO READ: As rains lash India, IMD issues red alert in Himachal Pradesh, flood alert for two Jammu districts The heavy rain wreaked havoc in Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts causing considerable loss to the private and government property. Many shops were washed away in flash flood at Bahang near Manali, while one under-construction house was submerged as the Beas River flooded near Patlikuhal in Kullu district. Fortunately, one woman was rescued from under the debris in Kullu, also vehicles being washed away due to flash floods at Nullah in Kullu, Kinnaur and Chamba. Due to heavy overnight downpour, the flood gates of Pandoh dam were opened to release extra water thus Beas River is flowing above the danger mark. The market in Pandoh was submerged due to rains by the district administration. The Chandigarh-Manali National highway was blocked between Mandi and Pandoh thus the traffic has come to a halt. It is blocked at the same place where it was blocked on June 27 for 24 hours. The highway has also caved in near Manali. Besides, the Himachal government has ordered closure of all schools and colleges for two days. Punjab calls in army The Punjab Government has asked for Army help to deal with floods in the Mohali district of Punjab adjoining Chandigarh. Due to heavy downpour in several parts of Punjab and Haryana, there was massive water logging in low-lying areas. Meanwhile, both Sutluj and Beas rivers are in a spate in Punjab. Sources said that in a letter sent by the state home department today to Advisor, Civil Military Affairs, GOC-in-C Secretariat and Western Command, Chandimandir the government had requested for deployment of army to provide rescue relief for flood in SAS Nagar.