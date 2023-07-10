Home Nation

BJP inducts 10 leaders into national executive panel

Chhattisgarh BJP leader Dharamlal Kaushik and Rajasthan leader Kirodi Lal Meena are the other members of the NEC, a party statement said.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As part of the ongoing exercise to strengthen the party ahead of the 2024 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party late on Saturday night inducted 10 senior leaders, including eight former presidents of the party’s state units, to the powerful national executive committee (NEC).

The eight former state chiefs include Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Telangana), Somu Veerraju (Andhra Pradesh), Deepak Prakash (Jharkhand), Satish Punia (Rajasthan), Sanjay Jaiswal (Bihar), Ashwani Sharma (Punjab), Suresh Kashyap (Himachal) and Vishnudeo Sai (Chhattisgarh).

Chhattisgarh BJP leader Dharamlal Kaushik and Rajasthan leader Kirodi Lal Meena are the other members of the NEC, a party statement said. The NEC in the BJP acts as the apex decision and policy-making body with a galaxy of experienced leaders as members including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national president J P Nadda. It has five presidents, five general secretaries, one general secretary (organisation) besides members.

Modi may contest from  Ramanathapuram
Hyderabad: At a meeting of BJP’s regional state presidents in Hyderabad chaired by the party’s national president J P Nadda, a majority of the attendees were of the opinion that PM Narendra Modi should contest the Lok Sabha election from Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu. Around 34 delegates attended the meeting including BJP state presidents from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka 

