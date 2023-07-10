Chandigarh Diary: Will be CM if party so desires, says Hooda

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Will be CM if party so desires, says Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda in a press conference at Rohtak had said that the Congress lost the last assembly elections in Haryana due to wrongful allocation of party tickets and other shortcomings. He maintained that he does not blame anyone for the same as such things occur in all parties. Asked if Congress wins the assembly elections next year, then would he be the next Chief Minister, Hooda remarked that whosoever had the support of a majority of MLAs would be made the Chief Minister by the party. “I can be made the CM if I have the support of the majority of party MLAs,” he said.

Former Jathedar upset with SGPC committee?

When Giani Harpreet Singh was suddenly ousted from the post of acting Jathedar of Akal Takht (Highest Temporal body of Sikhs) and Giani Raghbir Singh was made the Jathedar, the former was likely upset with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The speculations came when he did not attend the special executive committee meeting of the SGPC called on the Sikh Gudrwaras Amendment Bill 2023. He also skipped the installation ceremony of Takth Keshgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Sultan Singh.

AAP to announce civic body polls in September

The AAP-led Punjab government is expected to announce the local civic body elections in September, for 47 municipalities, including five municipal corporations in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara. There are a total of 165 civic bodies in the state. But in the remaining civic bodies, whose term finishes in 2026, the AAP is now reaching out to the councillors of opposition and independents and is looking for support from them to take control of the rest. The AAP leaders are reaching out to the councillors and some of the councillors are ready to switch sides, citing that they want funds to develop their wards.

Will be CM if party so desires, says Hooda Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda in a press conference at Rohtak had said that the Congress lost the last assembly elections in Haryana due to wrongful allocation of party tickets and other shortcomings. He maintained that he does not blame anyone for the same as such things occur in all parties. Asked if Congress wins the assembly elections next year, then would he be the next Chief Minister, Hooda remarked that whosoever had the support of a majority of MLAs would be made the Chief Minister by the party. “I can be made the CM if I have the support of the majority of party MLAs,” he said. Former Jathedar upset with SGPC committee? When Giani Harpreet Singh was suddenly ousted from the post of acting Jathedar of Akal Takht (Highest Temporal body of Sikhs) and Giani Raghbir Singh was made the Jathedar, the former was likely upset with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The speculations came when he did not attend the special executive committee meeting of the SGPC called on the Sikh Gudrwaras Amendment Bill 2023. He also skipped the installation ceremony of Takth Keshgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Sultan Singh. AAP to announce civic body polls in September The AAP-led Punjab government is expected to announce the local civic body elections in September, for 47 municipalities, including five municipal corporations in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara. There are a total of 165 civic bodies in the state. But in the remaining civic bodies, whose term finishes in 2026, the AAP is now reaching out to the councillors of opposition and independents and is looking for support from them to take control of the rest. The AAP leaders are reaching out to the councillors and some of the councillors are ready to switch sides, citing that they want funds to develop their wards.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });