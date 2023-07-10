Home Nation

Dalit assaulted for entering temple in Doda district in J&K

A Dalit youth, who is a driver by profession, was allegedly assaulted by upper castes for entering and praying in a temple in mountainous Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 10th July 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Crime Against Dalits

Image used for representational purpose.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A Dalit youth, who is a driver by profession, was allegedly assaulted by upper castes for entering and praying in a temple in mountainous Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. A 25-year-old, Bittu Ram, a resident of Hiller village of Ramban district, said he entered a temple for praying in Ghala Dhar area of neighbouring Doda on June 18.

“When I was returning from the temple, about five-six men belonging to the upper caste (Rajput community) intercepted me about 3 kms from the temple. They told me it was not my mandir and how dare a lower caste enter the temple. They hurled abuses at me and when I protested, they assaulted and abducted me,” Bittu alleged.

He said they beat him ruthlessly with sticks, belts and iron rod. “They also hit by private parts.  I constantly pleaded for water but they kept abusing me and denied water to me. After five hours, they left me in unconscious on the roadside.” Bittu suffered a fracture in right arm due to the beating and has been operated on in the hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit Hiller village Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp