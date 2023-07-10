Dalit assaulted for entering temple in Doda district in J&K

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A Dalit youth, who is a driver by profession, was allegedly assaulted by upper castes for entering and praying in a temple in mountainous Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. A 25-year-old, Bittu Ram, a resident of Hiller village of Ramban district, said he entered a temple for praying in Ghala Dhar area of neighbouring Doda on June 18.

“When I was returning from the temple, about five-six men belonging to the upper caste (Rajput community) intercepted me about 3 kms from the temple. They told me it was not my mandir and how dare a lower caste enter the temple. They hurled abuses at me and when I protested, they assaulted and abducted me,” Bittu alleged.

He said they beat him ruthlessly with sticks, belts and iron rod. “They also hit by private parts. I constantly pleaded for water but they kept abusing me and denied water to me. After five hours, they left me in unconscious on the roadside.” Bittu suffered a fracture in right arm due to the beating and has been operated on in the hospital.

