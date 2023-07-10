Home Nation

Doctor rapes mentally challenged woman at clinic in Thane district 

The family members entered the clinic and caught the doctor in the act and alerted them, the police said.

Published: 10th July 2023 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

slogans sloganeering women protest

Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: A doctor was arrested for allegedly raping a 23-year-old mentally challenged woman at his clinic in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at the doctor's clinic in Badlapur West area on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

The victim had stepped out of her house to buy some essentials at a shop near the doctor's clinic when he allegedly lured her into the premises and raped her, assistant commissioner of Police (Ambernath zone) Suresh Varade said.

When the woman did not return home, her family members went looking for her in the locality and found her footwear outside the doctor's clinic, he said.

The family members entered the clinic and caught the doctor in the act and alerted the police, the official said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's sister, a case under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape Mumbai Crime Doctor
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp