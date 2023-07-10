External Affairs Minister Jaishankar files nomination papers for Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday filed his nomination papers for elections to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

After filing the nomination form, Jaishankar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leadership and the people of Gujarat for giving him another chance to represent the state in the upper house of Parliament.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP's Gujarat unit president C R Paatil accompanied Jaishankar to the state Assembly complex in Gandhinagar where he submitted the nomination papers to Returning Officer Rita Mehta.

Jaishankar also said a neighbouring country has posed a challenge of terrorism but the government is dealing with it strongly and that the Modi government will keep the country safe and secure.

"I got the chance to be part of the changes seen in the last four years, especially in foreign policy, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I hope and expect to contribute to the development of the country under Modi's leadership," he told reporters after filing the form.

Jaishankar said he was fortunate to represent Gujarat, considered a model state not just in India but also globally for its schemes and developmental projects.

"I would express gratitude for another chance. I am also thankful for the support and enthusiasm of legislators," he said.

Queried on India's relations with neighbouring countries, the external affairs minister said that overall there has been great progress with countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the last nine years of the Modi government.

"We have increased trade and connectivity, our relationship has improved, and even from the perspective of the security, there has been an improvement," he said.

"There is a neighbouring country which has posed a challenge of terrorism, but we are dealing with the challenge strongly, and I am confident the Modi government will be able to keep the country safe and secure," Jaishankar said without taking names.

The last date for filing nominations to RS polls is July 13 and the deadline for the withdrawal is July 17. Polling will be held on July 24 if required.

Four years ago, Jaishankar had filed his nomination for the first time from Gujarat for the Rajya Sabha. Of the 11 Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat, eight are currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the rest by the Congress.

The terms of S Jaishankar, Jugalji Thakor and Dinesh Anavadiya, all MPs from BJP will end on August 18. Polls will be held for these three seats. BJP is yet to announce the names of the other two candidates.

The Congress on Friday said it would not field candidates for polls to the three Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat as it did not have enough MLAs in the 182-member state Assembly.

The BJP won a record 156 seats in the Gujarat Assembly polls held late last year, while the Congress saw its worst performance since the state was formed by managing to get just 17 seats.

GANDHINAGAR: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday filed his nomination papers for elections to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. After filing the nomination form, Jaishankar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leadership and the people of Gujarat for giving him another chance to represent the state in the upper house of Parliament. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP's Gujarat unit president C R Paatil accompanied Jaishankar to the state Assembly complex in Gandhinagar where he submitted the nomination papers to Returning Officer Rita Mehta.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Jaishankar also said a neighbouring country has posed a challenge of terrorism but the government is dealing with it strongly and that the Modi government will keep the country safe and secure. "I got the chance to be part of the changes seen in the last four years, especially in foreign policy, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I hope and expect to contribute to the development of the country under Modi's leadership," he told reporters after filing the form. Jaishankar said he was fortunate to represent Gujarat, considered a model state not just in India but also globally for its schemes and developmental projects. "I would express gratitude for another chance. I am also thankful for the support and enthusiasm of legislators," he said. Queried on India's relations with neighbouring countries, the external affairs minister said that overall there has been great progress with countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the last nine years of the Modi government. "We have increased trade and connectivity, our relationship has improved, and even from the perspective of the security, there has been an improvement," he said. "There is a neighbouring country which has posed a challenge of terrorism, but we are dealing with the challenge strongly, and I am confident the Modi government will be able to keep the country safe and secure," Jaishankar said without taking names. The last date for filing nominations to RS polls is July 13 and the deadline for the withdrawal is July 17. Polling will be held on July 24 if required. Four years ago, Jaishankar had filed his nomination for the first time from Gujarat for the Rajya Sabha. Of the 11 Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat, eight are currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the rest by the Congress. The terms of S Jaishankar, Jugalji Thakor and Dinesh Anavadiya, all MPs from BJP will end on August 18. Polls will be held for these three seats. BJP is yet to announce the names of the other two candidates. The Congress on Friday said it would not field candidates for polls to the three Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat as it did not have enough MLAs in the 182-member state Assembly. The BJP won a record 156 seats in the Gujarat Assembly polls held late last year, while the Congress saw its worst performance since the state was formed by managing to get just 17 seats.