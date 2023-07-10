Home Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls on President Murmu 

The meeting comes amid a buzz over a possible reshuffle of the Union Council of ministers.

Published: 10th July 2023 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman meets President ahead of Budget speech

File photo of President Droupadi Murmu with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The meeting comes amid a buzz over a possible reshuffle of the Union Council of ministers.

"Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt.Nirmala Sitharaman called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office tweeted along with a picture of the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman President Droupadi Murmu Rashtrapati Bhavan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp