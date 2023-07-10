Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls on President Murmu 

NEW DELHI: Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
The meeting comes amid a buzz over a possible reshuffle of the Union Council of ministers.
Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/EPArxNungk— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 10, 2023
